Rs 1,725 Cr Drugs Seized From Mumbai In Delhi Police's Major Haul

In one of the biggest seizures of heroin, the Special Cell of Delhi Police seized drugs worth around Rs 1,725 crores from Mumbai, officials informed on Wednesday.

A senior official said, “A container having more than 22 tonnes of Licorice coated with Heroin has been seized from Nhava Sheva Port, Mumbai.”

The total quantity of heroin coated on Licorice is around 345 kilograms, the official further informed.

This comes exactly a year after the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in September 2021, seized a drugs consignment weighing 3,000 kilograms and worth around Rs 21,000 crores at the Mundra port in Gujarat, in one of the largest seizures in the history of the country.

DRI had seized heroin hidden alongside a consignment of semi-processed talc stone between September 17 and September 19, last year at Container Freight Station of Mundra Port.