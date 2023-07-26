RS MPs from Northeast Urges Chairman for Short Discussion on Manipur Issue

Members of Rajya Sabha from the Northeast called on Chairman of the House Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar in Parliament, reports said on Wednesday.
The Rajya Sabha members reportedly requested Dhankar for a short-duration discussion under Rule 176 on issues in violence-hit Manipur. They also urged Members across all party lines to participate in the discussion.
Informing this through Twitter, Jagdeep Dhankar said, "Members of the Rajya Sabha from the Northeast called on the Hon'ble Chairman in Parliament today and requested for a short-duration discussion under Rule 176 on issues in Manipur. They urged Members across all party lines to participate in the discussion and give constructive suggestions for tackling the situation in Manipur, which will boost the confidence of people in the state."
It may be mentioned that both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha have been witnessing chaotic scenes after the opposition protested demanding a statement from PM Modi over the Manipur issue. The two Houses have seen repeated adjournments since the commencement of monsoon session of Parliament on July 20.
Earlier today, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla accepted the no-confidence motion against the government moved by the Opposition I.N.D.I.A alliance.
Congress MP from Assam, Gaurav Gogoi has filed the no-confidence motion against the Central government. After Gogoi moved the motion, the Speaker asked about the number of members supporting the motion. He admitted the motion and said the time of the debate will be decided later.
The House soon after resumed its normal functioning after the demand for no-confidence motion was accepted by the Speaker. Opposition members expressed their opinion on the bills being introduced by the government.