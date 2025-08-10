RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat: Healthcare & Education Out of Reach for Common People

Healthcare and education are among the most essential needs for individuals, yet both remain out of reach for the common man today, said Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday (August 10, 2025).

Advertisment

Speaking at the inauguration of the Madhav Srishti Arogya Kendra and Cancer Care Centre, a project by Shri Guruji Seva Nyas in Indore, Mohan Bhagwat emphasised that the excessive commercialisation of schools and hospitals, once pillars of social service, has pushed education and healthcare beyond the reach of the common man in India.

“Health and education are two fundamental needs for societies worldwide. We live in an age of learning, and to acquire knowledge, a healthy body is essential. Without good health, one cannot truly become intelligent. A person may even sell their home to provide the best education for their children or to secure the best healthcare for themselves. It is ironic that these vital necessities are now beyond the reach of the common people,” said Mohan Bhagwat.

“Hospitals and educational institutions are not declining; in fact, new ones are being built rapidly. However, commercialisation has made them inaccessible to the common man,” he added.

“I once heard a Minister say that education in India is a trillion-dollar business. Business is not meant for the common man; it is for those with money,” Bhagwat recalled, referring to the statement without naming the Minister.

“In the past, education was the responsibility of teachers who genuinely cared for their students, just as doctors would visit the sick without being called, fulfilling their duty. Today, however, both have become professions,” said the RSS chief, emphasising the urgent need for affordable and accessible healthcare in the country.

The RSS chief also highlighted the high cost of cancer treatment in India, stating, “Quality cancer care is available in only eight to ten cities across the country, forcing patients to spend large amounts of money to access these facilities.” He urged, “Capable and resourceful members of society must step up to ensure good healthcare and education are accessible to all citizens.”

Also Read: Jairam Ramesh Takes Dig at PM Modi, RSS Chief Over Age Bar