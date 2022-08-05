Rupee gains 46 paise against US Dollar as RBI increases Repo Rate

Ahead of Reserve Bank of India's repo rate announcement, Indian Rupee on Friday gained 46 paise against US Dollar standing at Rs. 79.24.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of RBI on Friday increased repo rate by 50 basis points (bps) 5.40 per cent with immediate effect to tame inflation.

This was announced by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

So far, it is the third hike by the central bank in repo rate in this fiscal year.

Earlier, RBI in the month of May raised the repo rate by 40bps and 50bps in May.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 7.01 in June this year and since January it has continued to remain above comfort level of Central Bank of 6 per cent.

The RBI Governor in his address said MPC vote was unanimous and that the MPC to check inflation has decided remain focused on withdrawal of accommodative stance.