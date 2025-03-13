Rupee Symbol Changed, Replaced By Tamil Letter State’s Budget Logo

The M K Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government, in a stunning move, has replaced the Rupee symbol "₹" with the Tamil script "ரூ" in the logo for the state's 2025-26 budget on Thursday (13th March).

This move comes amid the obvious language debate, ongoing for some time, involving the BJP-led central government and the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government. This move of the TN government has once again put the state and the central governments at odds over the NEP (National Education Policy)'s three-language policy.

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu is supposed to present the 2025-26 budget on Friday (14th March). The budget logo features " ரூ " (ru), the first letter of the Tamil word "Rubaai”, which represents the Indian currency in the Tamil language.

Notably, the change also includes the caption "Everything for All," which is to portray the ruling DMK’s emphasis on an inclusive model of governance. This move is seen as fuelling further the language debate, while Tamil Nadu is seen repeatedly accusing the Centre of trying to "impose Hindi" on southern states.

Earlier, TN CM MK Stalin strongly criticised the central government, arguing that the push for Hindi threatens the diversity of regional languages in North India.

He said, "More than 25 native languages in North India have disappeared due to the dominance of Hindi and Sanskrit. The century-old Dravidian movement protected Tamil and its culture through awareness and protests."

Meanwhile, BJP's Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai criticised the DMK government's decision on his X handle: "The DMK government's state budget for 2025-26 has replaced the Rupee symbol, which was designed by a Tamilian and adopted nationwide as part of our currency. The creator of the symbol, Thiru Udhay Kumar, is the son of a former DMK MLA." He added, "How irrational can you be, Thiru MK Stalin?"

The DMK Government's State Budget for 2025-26 replaces the Rupee Symbol designed by a Tamilian, which was adopted by the whole of Bharat and incorporated into our Currency.



Thiru Udhay Kumar, who designed the symbol, is the son of a former DMK MLA.



How stupid can you become,… pic.twitter.com/t3ZyaVmxmq — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) March 13, 2025

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya was also prompt to have slammed the decision. In his X handle, Malviya wrote, "Udaya Kumar Dharmalingam is an Indian academic and designer, son of a former DMK MLA, who designed the Indian Rupee (₹) sign, which was accepted by Bharat. Chief minister MK Stalin is insulting Tamilians by dropping the ₹ sign from the Tamil Nadu Budget 2025-26 document. Just how ridiculous can one get?"

Udaya Kumar Dharmalingam is an Indian academic and designer, son of a former DMK MLA, who designed the Indian rupee (₹) sign, which was accepted by Bharat.



Chief Minister MK Stalin is insulting Tamilians by dropping the ₹ sign from the Tamil Nadu Budget 2025-26 document.



Just… pic.twitter.com/UFU1ipxGp6 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) March 13, 2025

Tamil Nadu's refusal to implement key aspects of the National Education Policy 2020, particularly the three-language formula, resulted in withholding ₹573 crore in central education assistance under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) by the central government.

According to policy rules, states must comply with NEP guidelines to receive SSA funding, of which 60 per cent is provided by the Centre to states like Tamil Nadu.

Under the PM SHRI scheme, the state concerned has to sign an MoU with the central government that it would implement the NEP 2020, and in return, the Centre provides funds.