Rural Literacy Rate Rises to 77.5%, Female Literacy Up by 14.5%

India’s rural literacy rate has witnessed a remarkable increase over the past decade, rising from 67.77% in 2011 to 77.5% in 2023-24 among individuals aged seven and above.

This growth has been fueled significantly by a 14.5 percentage point increase in female literacy, which surged from 57.93% to 70.4%. Male literacy also saw a notable rise, climbing from 77.15% to 84.7%.

Union Minister of State for Education, Jayant Chaudhary, presented these figures in the Lok Sabha on Monday while responding to questions on the government’s efforts to achieve 100% rural literacy.

Highlighting the initiatives, Chaudhary said, “In order to improve the literacy rate, including rural literacy among adults, the Government of India has launched several Centrally Sponsored Schemes and Programmes, such as Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, Saakshar Bharat, Padhna Likhna Abhiyan, and the ongoing ULLAS-Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram.”

The ULLAS Initiative and Its Impact



Chaudhary emphasized the role of the Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram (NILP), popularly known as ULLAS, in improving adult literacy. Launched in April 2022 and aligned with the National Education Policy 2020, ULLAS targets individuals aged 15 and above, focusing on foundational literacy, numeracy, and vocational skills.

“Under ULLAS, we have successfully registered over 2 crore learners, with more than 1 crore individuals already appearing for the Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Assessment Test (FLNAT),” Chaudhary stated. The program operates in a hybrid mode, using both offline and online tools, supported by a dedicated mobile app that offers primers in 26 languages.

States like Maharashtra have made significant strides under the scheme, with over 10.87 lakh learners registered and 4 lakh appearing for the FLNAT. However, the minister pointed out that Bihar is yet to implement the ULLAS initiative.

Challenges to Achieving 100% Literacy



Despite the progress, Chaudhary acknowledged the challenges of achieving universal literacy in rural areas. “A large population with diverse languages, cultural contexts, and unstructured learning arrangements pose significant challenges,” he said. The ULLAS program has addressed these hurdles with volunteer-driven teaching models tailored to local needs.

Commitment to Bridging the Gap



Chaudhary reiterated the government’s commitment to expanding educational outreach in rural and educationally backward areas. While challenges persist, the significant strides made by programs like ULLAS provide a robust framework for empowering rural communities, especially women, and bridging the literacy gap.

As the nation advances towards its goal of universal literacy, such initiatives underscore the importance of collective efforts in transforming India’s educational landscape.