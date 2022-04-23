S Jaishankar Meets Mauritius PM, Discusses Bilateral Ties

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar called on the Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth on Saturday.

Jugnauth is on an eight-day visit to India to strengthen bilateral ties between the two nations.

On Thursday, the Jugnauth offered prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath Temple. The Mauritius Prime Minister also held a meeting with the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, Jugnauth wrote, "In a meeting, I had this morning with the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri @myogiadityanath, we explored ways to develop closer cultural links and ties of brotherhood between Mauritius and Uttar Pradesh."