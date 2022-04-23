S Jaishankar Meets Mauritius PM, Discusses Bilateral Ties

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar called on the Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth on Saturday.
Jugnauth is on an eight-day visit to India to strengthen bilateral ties between the two nations.
On Thursday, the Jugnauth offered prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath Temple. The Mauritius Prime Minister also held a meeting with the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, on Saturday.
Taking to Twitter, Jugnauth wrote, "In a meeting, I had this morning with the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri @myogiadityanath, we explored ways to develop closer cultural links and ties of brotherhood between Mauritius and Uttar Pradesh."
Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held a bilateral meeting with Mauritius Prime Minister after the inauguration of the Global Ayush Summit and discussed the ongoing development partnership and cooperation in defence.
Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi said that Narendra Modi and the Mauritius Prime Minister reviewed the progress of the Metro Express Project and the proposal for an AYUSH Centre of Excellence in Mauritius.
