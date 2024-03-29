Sadanand Vasant Date: Newly Appointed Director General of India's Counter-Terror Agency NIA

Sadanand Vasant Date, the chief of Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), has been appointed as the Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), India's premier counter-terrorism agency tasked with investigating and prosecuting security-related offences in the country.

This decision follows a directive from the Personnel Ministry. Date, an IPS officer belonging to the 1990 batch of the Maharashtra cadre, will assume the position after the retirement of Dinkar Gupta on March 31.

The Ministry of Personnel has announced that the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved Date's appointment as the Director General of NIA until his retirement on December 31, 2026.

Sadanand Vasant Date: Background and Profile

- Sadanand Vasant Date has had a distinguished career in law enforcement, serving in various roles.

- Before becoming the Director General of the NIA, he held significant positions in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

- During his tenure with the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Date played a crucial role in handling high-profile cases, including the arrest of espionage suspect Pradeep Kurulkar and apprehension of terrorists linked to the ISI.

- Date's contributions also include his involvement in dismantling the Ravi Pujari gang while leading the Mumbai Crime Branch.

- He received accolades for his bravery during critical situations, notably during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, where he played a key role in capturing Ajmal Kasab alive, one of the attackers associated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba militant group.

- Ajmal Kasab was subsequently sentenced to death by hanging and executed on November 21, 2012.

Sadanand Vasant Date's Resolve Amidst Adversity: Reflections on the 26/11 Attacks

Reflecting on his experiences, Sadanand Vasant Date, during the aftermath of the 26/11 attacks, remarked, "The 26/11 attack is the most challenging incident of my career and will stay with me for life. I tried to do my best according to my abilities." This statement underscores the gravity of the situation and Date's dedication to his duty in the face of adversity.

Meanwhile, Rajeev Kumar Sharma, another IPS officer belonging to the 1990 batch, hailing from the Rajasthan cadre, has been appointed as the Director General of the Bureau of Police Research & Development. Sharma's extensive experience and leadership qualities make him well-suited for this role. His tenure is slated to continue until June 30, 2026, providing ample time for him to implement strategic initiatives and drive meaningful change within the organization.

