Sadin-Pratidin Chairman Jayanta Baruah Hails Northeast Culture at Republic Day

Sadin-Pratidin Group Chairman and the Editor of Asomiya Pratidin, Jayanta Baruah, on Monday, in a video message from New Delhi, expressed his delight at witnessing the culture of the entire Northeast presented at the Republic Day parade.

Extending his wishes to the people of the nation on the occasion of Republic Day, Baruah said, “I was invited to attend the Republic Day parade and later for a reception hosted by the President of India at her residence. There I saw delegates from across the world, along with many representatives from our Northeast.”

“I was very happy to witness how our culture of the Northeast, the Ashtalakshmi, was upheld before the foreign delegates. I felt extremely proud to be able to attend the event, and I would like to express my immense gratitude to the Honourable President of India and to the entire staff at Rashtrapati Bhavan for this,” he added.

Notably, around 800 delegates from across India and the world were present at the reception hosted by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, at Rashtrapati Bhavan on the occasion of Republic Day.

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, several Union Ministers, including Rajnath Singh, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, were invited to the reception.