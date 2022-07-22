Salman Khan Applies for Weapon License after Receiving Threat Letter

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has applied for a weapon license for self-protection in view of the threat letter that he received from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang last month.

The actor met Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar at the latter's office in south Mumbai on Friday.

According to sources, his visit to the police headquarters was for physical verification before the licensing authority, a mandatory step in applying for a gun licence.

After the threat letter, Salman Khan had submitted an application to the Mumbai Police seeking a weapon licence for his own protection.

Notably, Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan had received a death threat on June 5, days after Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

Salim Khan's security team found the letter outside their Mumbai home near the Bandra Bandstand promenade, where Salim Khan goes for his routine morning jog.

The CP sought information regarding the threat that he received and apprised the actor about his security and the report of the Special Branch in the matter.