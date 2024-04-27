Salman Khan House Firing: Look-out Notice Issued Against Anmol Bishnoi

Mumbai Police has issued a look-out notice against Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, in connection with the firing incident outside actor Salman Khan's residence
According to Mumbai Police, the incident occurred on April 14, when two assailants on a motorbike fired four rounds outside Galaxy Apartments, where the actor resides, around 5 am. The perpetrators then swiftly fled the scene.
Meanwhile, two suspects apprehended in Punjab have been transported to Mumbai under the custody of the Crime Branch in relation to the shooting incident at Salman Khan's residence. The police revealed that the accused allegedly supplied firearms to the shooters involved in the attack.
Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, the apprehended suspects, underwent extensive questioning by officials of the elite National Investigation Agency (NIA) following their arrival in Mumbai on Thursday under transit remand secured by the Crime Branch.
During interrogation, crucial information was extracted from the suspects, furthering the investigation into the incident. This development follows the extension of their police custody by the Esplanade Court until April 29.
Earlier assertions by the Crime Branch implicated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol Bishnoi as the masterminds behind the attack. Both were identified as prime accused, along with two others, in the case.
According to Mumbai Crime Branch officials, thorough surveillance was conducted around Salman Khan's residence and farmhouse before the shooting occurred. The attackers had surveilled the premises multiple times before executing their plan outside Galaxy Apartments in Bandra.
Furthermore, a broken mobile handset was recovered from the accused, suggesting potential communications related to the crime. Additionally, a pistol, magazines, and rounds were retrieved from the Tapi River in Surat, shedding light on the disposal of evidence by the perpetrators
The involvement of the Bishnoi brothers was corroborated by statements made on social media, where Anmol Bishnoi purportedly claimed responsibility for the attack via a Facebook post.
Legal proceedings have expanded with the inclusion of sections under IPC 506(2), 115, and 201. Mumbai Crime Branch officials have intensified efforts to apprehend the wanted individuals and gather further evidence pertinent to the case.