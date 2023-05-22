Salman Khan, Sidhu Moosewala's Manager Top Targets On Lawrence Bishnoi's Hit List

Bishnoi confessed that in the year 1998, Salman Khan hunted the black buck, which is considered sacred by the Bishnoi community and to avenge the hurt sentiments of the community the gangster said he wanted to kill the actor.

The notorious criminal had confessed to the NIA that his aide, Sampat Nehra, had conducted a recce of Salman Khan's Mumbai residence on his direction. Nehra was however nabbed by the Special Task Force of the Harayana Police

In April this year, Salman received another death threat call, just weeks after a man was taken into custody for sending a threat email to the 'Dabangg' actor.

Soon after, Mumbai Police provided Khan with Y+ category security as the actor is perceived to be under threat.

Apart from Salman Khan, Bishnoi in his confession said that he was also targeting Shagunpreet, the manager of the late Punjabi singer Sidhu MooseWala.

Bishnoi said that Shagunpreet was on his hit list as he managed the accounts of the late singer and had also sheltered Vicky Middukhera, a student leader in Punjab politics who supported Lawrence Bishnoi and was subsequently killed.

Bishnoi, who is currently serving time in Tihar Jail, also confessed that he had in the year 2021 procured two 'zigana' semi-automatic pistols from America through Goldie Brar for the infamous Gogi gang.

Members of the gang allegedly attacked and killed Tillu Tajpuriya inside his Tihar jail cell in April this year. Canada-based Brar who had claimed responsibility for the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in Punjab's Mansa district last year, also took responsibility for Tajpuriya's killing.

After Bishoni's confession, the NIA suspected that the guns given to Gogi gang by him could have been used in the sensational killing of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf.

Canada-based Goldy Brar has previously allegedly claimed that singer Sidhu Moosewala was assassinated to avenge the killing of Vikramjit Singh.

Bishnoi further confessed to the NIA that one Vikas Singh a strongman from Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya had provided shelter to operatives and henchmen of his gang at the latter's hideout.

Lawrence Bishnoi, accused in the Siddhu Moosewala, murder case was arrested by the Punjab police last year.