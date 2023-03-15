Sameer Khakhar Passes Away Aged 71 In Mumbai

Veteran actor Sameer Khakhar passed away on Wednesday at the age of 71, his brother Ganesh Khakhar confirmed. According to reports, Sameer died due to multiple organ failure and also suffered from respiratory and urinary issues.

Best known for playing the role of Khopdi in Nukkar, Sameer Khakhar was seen alongside Salman Khan in the film Jai Ho. News agency PTI tweeted, “Veteran actor Sameer Khakhar, best known for his roles in TV shows such as Nukkad and Circus, has passed away at age 71 due to multiple organ failure, says his younger brother Ganesh Khakhar.”

Sameer Khakhar’s cousin brother Ganesh Khakhar was quoted by ETimes as saying, “He was suffering from respiratory issues, then he went to sleep and went unconscious. We called the doctor and he suggested that we admit him in the hospital. His heart was not working properly and had urinary issues too. He was kept on ventilator, gradually he collapsed at 4:30 am this morning.”

Reports stated that Sameer Khakhar passed away at the MM Hospital in Borivali in Mumbai where he had been admitted. Sameer’s funeral is likely to be held at Babhai naka crematorium in Borivali.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to Twitter to pay his tribute. Sharing a picture of Sameer Khakhar he wrote, “For some reason I was nicknamed Khopdi in college after his iconic character in Nukkad. My closest friends from the time still call me Khopdi. But I guess it’s time to say goodbye to the OG. Goodbye Sameer Khakhar. Thank you for the memories.”