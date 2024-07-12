‘Samvidhan Hatya Diwas’ To Be Observed On June 25, Centre Declares

The BJP-led central government officially declared June 25 as ‘Samvidhan Hatya Diwas’ to commemorate the contributions of those who endured the hardships imposed by the Emergency declared by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a post on X, emphasized the gravity of the situation by stating, “On 25 June 1975, the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, showing her dictatorial mindset, strangled the soul of Indian democracy by imposing emergency in the country. Lakhs of people were jailed without any reason and the voice of the media was suppressed.”
Shah further elaborated on the significance of the day, stating, “The Government of India has decided to celebrate 25 June every year as ‘Samvidhan Hatya Diwas’. This day will remind us of the immense contribution of all those people who suffered the inhuman pain of the Emergency of 1975.”
The Emergency, declared on June 25, 1975, led to widespread arrests and censorship, severely curtailing democratic freedoms. Democracy was only restored after nearly two years, on March 21, 1977.
This annual commemoration aims to keep alive the memory of those who faced immense suffering during this dark period in India's democratic history.