Sanatan Dharma Row: SC Issues Notice to Tamil Nadu Govt, Udhayanidhi Stalin

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Tamil Nadu government and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin over his remarks on ‘Sanatan Dharma’.
According to sources, the top court also issued notices to MP A Raja, MP Thirumavalavan, MP Su Venkatesan, Tamil Nadu DGP, Greater Chennai Police Commissioner, Union Home Ministry, Minister for Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowment Department PK Sekar Babu, Chairman of Tamil Nadu State Minorities Commission Peter Alphonse and others.
It may be mentioned that Stalin had stirred a massive controversy after comparing Sanatan Dharma to diseases like dengue, malaria, or the Coronavirus.
According to information, the plea filed through advocate Balaji Gopalan sought intervention to not allow Stalin and others to make further remarks on ‘Sanatana Dharma’. It also sought to declare the participation of Tamil Nadu ministers in the meeting Santana Dharma Eradication conference held on September 2, as unconstitutional.
Earlier, after several FIRs were filed against him, Stalin had said that he would face all cases in connection to this legally.
Following his remarks, a political slugfest ensued in the country with with leaders of political rivals NDA and INDIA alliance taking potshots at each other. Notably, the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and Aam Aadmi Party, which are part of the Opposition INDIA bloc, distanced themselves from the DMK leader.