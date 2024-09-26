Sanjay Raut Sentenced to 15 Days Jail in Defamation Case

The case stems from a Rs 100 crore defamation suit filed by Medha Somaiya in the Bombay High Court in May 2022. The suit was in response to allegations made by Raut, accusing Medha Somaiya and her husband of being involved in a Rs 100 crore scam related to the construction of public toilets under the jurisdiction of the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation.

Medha Somaiya's complaint stated that Raut, who serves as the Executive Editor of the Marathi newspaper SAAMNA and as the chief spokesperson for Shiv Sena, made "malicious and unwarranted" statements against her in April 2022. These statements were widely circulated through print, electronic, and social media, prompting her to take legal action.