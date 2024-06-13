Sarbananda Sonowal Calls on Rajnath Singh in Delhi, Compliments on Reassuming Charge

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal called on Defence Minister and Senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Thursday and extended his best wishes for reassumed charge of the Ministry of Defence.
Taking to platform 'X', Sarbananda Sonowal stated that he extended best wishes to Rajnath Singh and is always inspired by his guidance and support.
"Called on Hon'ble Union Defence Minister and senior @BJP4India leader Shri @rajnathsingh ji in New Delhi and extended my best wishes for once again taking charge of the important portfolio. Always inspired by his guidance and support," read his post on 'X'.
Notably, earlier today, Rajnath Singh reassumed charge of the Ministry of Defence (MoD) reaffirming the ministry's commitment to self-reliance in defence. Emphasizing the commendable work of the Armed Forces in maintaining India’s external security, Singh outlined the future direction of the MoD.
In a statement on his official ‘X’ handle, Singh expressed his vision for the ministry under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He stated, "Under the inspiring leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the MoD will further strengthen domestic defence manufacturing and boost exports to unprecedented highs."