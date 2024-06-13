Sarbananda Sonowal Calls on Rajnath Singh in Delhi, Compliments on Reassuming Charge

Notably, earlier today, Rajnath Singh reassumed charge of the Ministry of Defence (MoD) reaffirming the ministry's commitment to self-reliance in defence. Emphasizing the commendable work of the Armed Forces in maintaining India’s external security, Singh outlined the future direction of the MoD.

In a statement on his official ‘X’ handle, Singh expressed his vision for the ministry under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He stated, "Under the inspiring leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the MoD will further strengthen domestic defence manufacturing and boost exports to unprecedented highs."