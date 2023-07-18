Sarbananda Sonowal Launches Curtain Raiser of Global Maritime India Summit

The Minister said, “The huge potential of India’s marine sector can play a significant and pivotal role in elevating the economic cycle towards an Atmanirbhar Bharat by 2047 - a vision of our dynamic Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. As key driver of India’s maritime sector, our ministry has been organising the Global Maritime India Summit, to create value from the vast potential of India’s rich maritime sector. With an identified investment opportunities of more than ₹10 lakh crores in the maritime sector of the country, we are standing at a threshold of a major economic upswing which can generate employment opportunities for more than 15 lakhs youth of India. This summit has been designed to explore and examine riches of India’s Blue Economy. We hope that the best minds of maritime sector will hedge their goodwill, intent, intelligence and skills to produce a roadmap for a sustainable development of maritime sector as well as our country.”