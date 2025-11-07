SBI Foundation Marks 12th Batch of Youth for India Fellows Driving Rural Change

The SBI Foundation held the valediction ceremony for the 12th batch of its Youth for India Fellowship in Gurgaon, marking the end of a 13-month rural immersion programme involving 70 fellows who worked on grassroots development projects across India.

The fellowship, launched in 2011, enables young professionals from diverse academic backgrounds to collaborate with rural communities and partner NGOs to address pressing social challenges. Over the past 13 years, the initiative has impacted more than two lakh people across 250 villages in 21 states and one Union Territory. With the latest graduating class, the alumni network has grown to over 700 members, nearly 70% of whom continue to work in the social sector through enterprises, start-ups, and policy-led initiatives.

Speaking at the event, Chandra Bhushan Kumar Singh, GM & Director, SBI, encouraged the fellows to remain committed to their goals. “As changemakers stepping into a world full of opportunities, stay curious, keep learning, and adapt to change. Success is built through integrity, purpose, and perseverance,” he said.

Sanjay Prakash, MD & CEO of SBI Foundation, highlighted the programme’s role in connecting youth with rural India. “The fellowship nurtures leaders who immerse themselves in communities, co-creating sustainable solutions that contribute to inclusive growth and progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals,” he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Jagannath Sahoo, President & COO of SBI Foundation, said the fellows exemplify “the transformative power of youth engagement,” noting their work in fields such as women’s empowerment, inclusive education, and sustainability.

The 2024–25 batch worked across 12 thematic areas aligned with 10 UN Sustainable Development Goals, including health, education, livelihoods, environment, and social entrepreneurship. Among the 70 fellows, 61% were graduates and 39% postgraduates from disciplines such as arts, commerce, mathematics, and engineering.

Several alumni have gone on to lead impactful initiatives. These include Nitesh Bhardwaj’s Aadiwasi Janjagruti in Maharashtra, which helps tribal families access welfare schemes; Ruchinilo Kemp’s Kenono Foundation in Nagaland, promoting biodiversity and eco-tourism; and Nishit Sangomla’s Navikarana Trust in Himachal Pradesh, focusing on clean water and renewable energy solutions.

The SBI Youth for India Fellowship, run in collaboration with 15 NGOs across the country, continues to serve as a platform for young professionals to gain hands-on experience in rural development while contributing to India’s broader social transformation goals.

