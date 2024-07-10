SC Affirms: Divorced Muslim Women Can Claim Maintenance Under CrPC Section 125

"We are dismissing the appeal with the conclusion that Section 125 CrPC applies universally to all women, not just married ones," stated Justice Nagarathna during the verdict. This decision draws from a landmark 1985 ruling in the Shah Bano case, which recognized Section 125 CrPC as applicable to Muslim women before being superseded by the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Divorce) Act, 1986, upheld as valid in 2001.