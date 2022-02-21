SC Agrees To Hear Plea Seeking Scraping Of Class X And XII Board Exams

The Supreme Court of India (SC) on Monday agreed to hear a plea seeking that the physical exams for classes X and XII to be conducted by all state boards, CBSE, ICSE, and National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) be cancelled.

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana, Justices A S Bopanna and Hima Kohli today agreed to list the matter for an early hearing, reported ANI.

“This is regarding class X and XII exams. Physical classes could not be conducted due to pandemic,” advocate Prashant Padmanabhan said, adding that the petition be put up for urgent listing before the bench led by Justice AM Khanwilkar.

CJI Ramana said, “Let the matter go before the bench of Justice AM Khanwilkar”.

Notably, the petition had been filed by Anubha Shrivastava Sahai along with Students Union of Odisha-NYCS seeking directions to the State Boards, CBSE, ICSE, NIOS who are going to conduct the class X and XII board exams in offline mode to pass a notification regarding alternate mode of assessment instead of offline exams.

The petition also asked for the relief of the constitution of a committee for deciding the formula of assessment of students including compartment students and declaring the result within a time limit and deadline.

“Our main priority is getting rid of physical board exams completely this year. We want the Supreme Court to instruct the boards to conduct internal assessments for students,” Anubha Sahai said while speaking to The Indian Express.

The students suffered mentally, physically and financially during the last two years due to Covid-19, she said, adding that the motive behind this was to make sure that the students did not gave to take any additional mental stress.