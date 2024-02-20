SC Declares AAP Candidate Kuldeep Kumar Winner of Chandigarh Mayor Polls

The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday declared Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Kuldeep Kumar as winner and Mayor of the union territory of Chandigarh, reports said.
Earlier today, the Supreme Court said it would direct recounting of votes polled in the controversial Chandigarh mayoral election and declaration of the result after considering the eight "defaced" ballots which were declared invalid by the returning officer.
The SC also ruled the returning officer Anil Masih guilty of serious misdemeanor in his capacity as RO. We direct that the election result by the presiding officer is quashed, says the Supreme Court.
A bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud directed the eight “invalid" votes be treated as valid and the Chandigarh Mayor result be declared on the basis of the recounting.
The top court also came down heavily on Returning Officer Anil Masih, who had conducted the Chandigarh Mayor election and is accused of tampering with the ballots.
“We will direct that the votes at the poll shall be recounted and these 8 shall be treated as valid and results be declared on the basis of that,” the Supreme Court said.
The Supreme Court said that a fit case is made out for the initiation of proceedings under Section 340 CrPC against Anil Masih and also directed Registrar Judicial to issue a notice to him to show cause as to why steps should not be initiated against him.