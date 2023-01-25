SC Directs Nagaland Govt to Appoint IPS Rupin Sharma as New State DGP

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Nagaland government to pass orders for the appointment of senior IPS officer Rupin Sharma as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of the state.

The state government has been allotted one week time to complete the appointment procedure.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices V Ramasubramanian and J B Pardiwala refused to consider the plea of the Nagaland government that the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) be asked to relax the 30 years service criteria rule to 25 years for IPS officers for being empanelled in the UPSC list of three for appointment as the state police chief.

Under the process, the UPSC, in consultation with the state government and other stakeholders, has to prepare a list of three senior police officers and the state can appoint any one of them as the DGP.

The bench said the issue of relaxation of 30 years service criteria into 25 years for IPS officers can be determined by the UPSC and the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

It was argued by the state government that it was very difficult to find three senior IPS officers of 30 years of experience in small states like Nagaland who could be considered for empanelment by the UPSC.

The top court then directed the Nagaland government to pass consequential orders within one week to appoint Sharma, a 1992-batch officer, as the DGP.

The top court was hearing a plea seeking enforcement of its earlier directions on the appointment of the Nagaland DGP as T J Longkumer, a 1991-batch IPS officer, who resigned from the post earlier this month, allegedly did not fulfil the criteria laid down by the apex court in the Prakash Singh case.