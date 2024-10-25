SC Dismisses CBI Plea Against Rhea Chakraborty, Calls It "Frivolous"

The bench had previously questioned the rationale behind issuing the LOCs because of an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty. A debate also arose over the issue of jurisdiction with the FIR initially filed in Patna by Sushant's family before it was taken over by the CBI in Delhi. Rhea Chakraborty's advocates argued for Mumbai's jurisdiction, pointing out the residencies of both sides in the case and the location of the probe.