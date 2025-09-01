SC Dismisses PIL Against Centre’s Ethanol-Blending Policy, Upholds E20 Rollout

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that sought to challenge the Union government’s Ethanol Blending Programme mandating the nationwide sale of E20 petrol.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai, along with Justice K. Vinod Chandran, took up the plea filed by advocate Akshay Malhotra. The petitioner had relied on a 2021 NITI Aayog report, claiming that the policy adversely impacts older vehicles which are not compliant with E20 fuel.

Senior Advocate Shadan Farasat, appearing for the petitioner, clarified that the plea was not against ethanol-blending per se, but only demanded that an alternative of ethanol-free petrol be made available for vehicles manufactured prior to April 2023. He cited reports suggesting that E20 reduces fuel efficiency by about six per cent, besides pointing to the lack of E10 or E0 options in the current supply chain.

Attorney General R. Venkataramani, representing the Centre, opposed the petition, questioning the intent behind it. He alleged that the petitioner was being used as a “name-lender” and insisted that there was a powerful lobby at play. Defending the policy, the AG underlined that ethanol blending supports India’s sugarcane farmers, reduces dependence on imported crude, and saves foreign exchange. “Will people sitting outside the country dictate what kind of fuel India should use?” the AG asked.

After hearing both sides, the bench curtly ruled, “Dismissed.”

The debate over E20 petrol’s impact on mileage and fuel efficiency has persisted since the government accelerated the Ethanol Blending Programme. Critics claim it reduces efficiency in older engines, while the government maintains the concerns are unfounded.

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has repeatedly defended the policy, dismissing claims of mileage reduction. “This is not even a discussion,” he said recently, hinting that the petroleum lobby was behind attempts to malign the programme.

Last month, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas reiterated its stance, citing an updated NITI Aayog study. The ministry argued that E20 not only offers “better acceleration and smoother ride quality” but also cuts carbon emissions by nearly 30 per cent compared to E10 fuel. Officials further stressed that ethanol blending boosts farmers’ income and improves the Research Octane Number (RON) of petrol, making engines run more efficiently.

The ministry also rejected allegations of reduced mileage, calling them “misplaced.” It added that several other factors — from driving patterns and vehicle maintenance to tyre pressure and use of air conditioning — play a far greater role in determining fuel efficiency.

With the Supreme Court backing the Centre’s stance, the E20 rollout now stands on firmer ground, even as motorists and automobile manufacturers continue to weigh its long-term implications.

Also Read: Supreme Court Tells EC to Accept Aadhaar as Proof in Bihar Voter List Revision