SC extends Interim Bail of Congress Leader Pawan Khera Till March 17

The Supreme Court has extended the interim bail of Congress leader Pawan Khera till March 17, in a case related to alleged objectionable remarks he made against PM Modi.

The apex court on Friday extended the interim bail to Khera. He was arrested at the Delhi Airport after being deplaned from a flight to Raipur.

The Assam Police has arrested Khera in the case. A three-judge bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala adjourned the hearing to March 17, as it had run out of time. The bench also pointed out that the replies of Uttar Pradesh and Assam were not on record and it will hear the plea after the Holi vacation.

It made clear that the interim bail granted to Khera will be extended till March 17 when it will hear the matter. Earlier, on February 27, the court had extended the protection to the Congress spokesperson till Friday. Khera was arrested at the Delhi airport after being deplaned from a flight to Raipur over his alleged remarks against Modi made at a press conference on February 17, in Mumbai. He was later granted bail by a magisterial court.