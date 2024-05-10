SC Grants Interim Bail to Arvind Kejriwal Until June 1

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on charges related to the Delhi liquor excise policy scam, has been granted interim bail by the Supreme Court until June 1.
The decision allows Kejriwal to participate in the final phase of voting for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections before surrendering to Tihar Jail authorities by June 2.
The Supreme Court dismissed arguments regarding the duration of the bail, emphasizing that the 21-day period would not significantly impact the case.
Notably, the court acknowledged that Kejriwal's arrest came two years after the case was registered, raising questions about the investigative delay.
Kejriwal's bail conditions mirror those of his colleague Sanjay Singh, who was arrested earlier in connection with the same case. This includes the permission to engage in political activities, enabling Kejriwal to campaign for the Aam Aadmi Party during the remaining days of the election.
The decision has been met with a mixed response, with opposition leaders welcoming the bail while expressing concerns over the investigative process. Congress leader Pawan Khera applauded the court's intervention and urged for similar justice for other political figures.
Kejriwal's arrest stems from allegations regarding the misuse of funds from the Delhi liquor policy, an accusation vehemently denied by the AAP. The case has drawn criticism, with some alleging political vendetta ahead of the elections.