SC Issues Notice to Centre Over 2021 Nagaland Mon Killings

What happened?

The Mon killings occurred on December 4, 2021, when an Indian Army unit allegedly fired upon a pickup truck carrying miners in Oting village, Eastern Nagaland, mistaking them for militants, resulting in the deaths of six civilians. Initially, the Indian Army claimed the action was part of an operation targeting a terror group in the region. Following the initial incident, eight more civilians were killed when security forces allegedly opened fire after violence erupted in the area. Reports later confirmed that all 13 victims were innocent civilians.