SC Orders Immediate Deportation of 17 Foreign Nationals from Assam Detention Camps

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Centre to promptly deport 17 foreign nationals currently held in detention camps in Assam, emphasizing that no offences have been registered against them.
During a hearing on the conditions of these detention centers and the prolonged detention of individuals, a bench comprising Justices A S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan had previously instructed the Assam State Legal Services Authority to inspect the camps. The aim was to determine the number of declared foreigners detained for over two years.
The Authority's report revealed that 17 foreigners were detained, with four of them held for more than two years. Based on this report, the court ordered the immediate deportation of these individuals, prioritizing the four who had been detained the longest.
Justice Oka humorously noted that India was extending "hospitality" to foreign nationals who should have been deported long ago, suggesting that the funds could be better utilized for the welfare of Indian citizens. Justice Bhuyan questioned the post-tribunal process and the existence of deportation treaties with neighboring countries, stressing the impracticality of indefinite detention.
The court has demanded an affidavit from the Centre to confirm compliance with its order and scheduled the next hearing for July 26.