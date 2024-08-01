SC Permits Sub-Classification Within SC/ST Reservations in Landmark Verdict

The case addressed the issue of whether reserved communities like SCs and STs could be further sub-classified. In his ruling, CJI Chandrachud emphasized that the struggles faced by these communities do not vanish with representation, even at the lowest levels, justifying the need for sub-classification. Justice BR Gavai supported this view, noting that certain groups within SCs and STs have experienced more severe oppression over centuries and suggesting that the state should create policies to identify a "creamy layer" within these categories.