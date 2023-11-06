SC Postpones Hearing on Challenge to Section 6A of Assam Accord to Dec 5

The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday posted the hearing of pleas challenging the validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act inserted by way of an amendment in 1985 in furtherance of the Assam Accord on December 5.

The hearing on the matter was scheduled on November 7, however, a bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra deferred the hearing after the Solicitor General of India and other senior counsels from the petitioners’ side mentioned the matter seeking to adjourn the hearing of the case.