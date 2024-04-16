SC Rebukes Ramdev: 'You Are Not Innocent'

Yoga mogul Baba Ramdev expressed his regret to the Supreme Court on Tuesday for disseminating deceptive advertisements and making disparaging remarks against allopathic medicines, vowing to "remain vigilant about it in the future."
The co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., Ramdev, tendered an unconditional apology "for the mistakes," affirming, "What we did at the time was not correct. We will be conscious about it in the future."
Acharya Balkrishna, Managing Director of Patanjali, also extended apologies to the apex court, stating that their actions were not intentional.
Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Patanjali, informed the top court that they are "prepared to offer a public apology to demonstrate contrition."
A bench comprising Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah engaged directly with Ramdev and Balkrishna, who were present in the courtroom.
While acknowledging an undertaking by Patanjali and its representatives to voluntarily take corrective measures and demonstrate goodwill, the bench deferred the matter until April 23.
The apex court cautioned that the duo are not absolved yet and will deliberate on accepting their apologies.
"This is irresponsible behavior. Your past conduct is damaging. We will consider whether to accept your apology," remarked Justice Kohli.
The bench admonished Ramdev, stating, "We are not suggesting forgiveness. We cannot overlook your previous conduct."
The contempt case against Patanjali Ayurved, Ramdev, and Balkrishna pertains to deceptive advertisements of their products, as highlighted in a petition filed by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) regarding an alleged smear campaign against the Covid-19 vaccination drive and modern medicine.
Earlier attempts by Patanjali and its founders to tender apologies were rebuffed by the bench due to continued misleading advertisements.
During the hearing, the bench reiterated that advertising medicines as cures for specific diseases is unlawful.
"Claiming to cure specific diseases in advertisements is prohibited. Neither doctors nor pharmacies can do that. It's irresponsible," emphasized the bench.
Justice Amanullah reminded them of their obligation to uphold the law and cautioned against disparaging allopathy while promoting their products.
The bench directed their appearance on April 23 and previously criticized the Uttarakhand government for its perceived collusion with negligent licensing officers regarding Patanjali's misleading advertisements.