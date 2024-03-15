SC Seeks SBI's Response on Electoral Bond Unique Numbers, March 18 Deadline

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has disclosed the list of parties involved in the sale and purchase of controversial electoral bonds, as mandated by the Supreme Court's recent directive.
Following the apex court's order, the ECI published this data on its website on Thursday. The State Bank of India (SBI) submitted the electoral bond information to the ECI on March 12, after the court dismissed its request for an extension.
The Supreme Court's landmark ruling in February declared the Electoral Bonds scheme unconstitutional. On Friday, the court reiterated its stance that all details regarding electoral bonds, including purchase date, purchaser's name, and bond denomination, must be made public.
However, the SBI failed to disclose the unique alphanumeric numbers of the electoral bonds, prompting the Supreme Court to issue a notice to the bank.
The court has asked for a response from the government-owned lender by March 18.