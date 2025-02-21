SC Slams Assam Govt for Pursuing Beef Transport Case, Stays Proceedings

The Supreme Court on February 21 criticized the Assam government for prosecuting a man accused of transporting beef, stating that authorities "should have better things to do than running after these people."

Advertisment

A bench comprising Justices AS Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan stayed the criminal proceedings against the accused and scheduled the next hearing for April 16.

The court questioned how an ordinary person could differentiate between types of meat, remarking, "Naked eyes cannot tell if it is beef or some other meat."

When the state counsel informed the court that meat samples had been sent for forensic testing, the bench questioned the basis of the prosecution.

The accused's lawyer argued that his client, a warehouse owner, had merely transported packaged raw meat without knowledge of its specific type.

The court noted that Section 8 of the Assam Cattle Preservation Act could only be invoked if the accused knowingly sold beef.

Despite the state counsel’s claim that the accused was involved in packaging and selling meat, the bench decided to hear the matter further before passing a final verdict.

Also Read: Public Consumption of Beef Totally Banned in Assam: Himanta