SC to Hear Petitions Challenging Waqf Amendment Act Today

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Wednesday a series of petitions challenging the Waqf Amendment Act, including a plea filed by advocate Hari Shankar Jain seeking to strike down several provisions of the Waqf Act, 1995, along with its recent amendments. Jain has alleged that these provisions are being misused by waqf boards to illegally acquire immovable properties across the country.

In his petition, Jain—who is also leading legal campaigns for the restoration of the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi and the Idgah in Mathura to their respective adjacent Hindu temples—has contested six sections of the Waqf Act. He contended that these provisions have enabled “illegal encroachments” by Muslims on properties belonging to public utilities, government, gram samajs, and Hindu temples.

Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, appearing for the petitioner, urged a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar to hear the matter alongside other related petitions. These include those filed by AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, AAP leader Amanatullah Khan, NGO Association for the Protection of Civil Rights, Darul Uloom principal Arshad Madani, Islamic religious organisation Samastha Kerala Jamiathul Ulema, Anjum Kadari, advocate Taiyyab Khan Salmani, SDPI’s Mohd Shafi, All India Muslim Personal Law Board general secretary Mohd Fazlurrahim, and RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha.