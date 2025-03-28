SC Upholds Free Speech: Films, Poetry, and Satire Add Depth to Life

Emphasizing the right to freedom of expression, the Supreme Court on Friday (March 28) nullified an FIR filed by Gujarat Police against Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi over allegations of sharing an edited video featuring a purportedly provocative song.

Justices Abhay S. Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan stated that safeguarding citizens' fundamental rights is the judiciary's duty. "Even if a large number of persons dislike the views expressed by another, the right of the person to express the views must be respected and protected,” the judges stated.

“Literature, including poetry, drama, films, satire, and art, makes the lives of human beings more meaningful,” they added.



Pratapgarhi, chairman of the Congress minority cell, had contested the Gujarat High Court's January 17 decision to dismiss his plea for quashing the FIR, arguing that the investigation was still in its early stages.



He was booked on January 3 for a song played during a mass marriage event he attended in Jamnagar, Gujarat, facing charges of promoting enmity between groups based on religion and race and endangering national integration.



The Chairman posted a 46-second video on X, showing him walking as flower petals showered on him, with a song playing in the background. According to the FIR, the song’s lyrics were provocative, harmful to national unity, and hurt religious sentiments.