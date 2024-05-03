SC Weighs Interim Bail for Kejriwal Amidst Prolonged Legal Battle During Election Period

The Supreme Court, during a recent hearing, expressed openness to the idea of granting interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener, in light of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.
The court's consideration was based on the potential prolongation of the legal proceedings concerning Kejriwal's case.
A bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta suggested that if the case is likely to extend over a considerable period, interim relief in the form of bail might be appropriate, particularly given the electoral context.
However, the court emphasized that this indication does not represent a final decision and was intended to inform all involved parties about the potential for such interim relief.
Kejriwal's plea challenges his arrest, and the court's remarks aimed to ensure fairness and consideration for all sides amidst the legal process.