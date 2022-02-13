Schools In Kashmir To Reopen After 31 Months On Feb 28

Schools in Kashmir are set to reopen on February 28 after being shut for 31 months, the government announced today.

Owing to security reasons following the revoking of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status in 2019 and the Covid-19 outbreak soon after, schools remained shut for 31 months.

Schools were not allowed to open even as colleges and universities resumed last year due to the ongoing situation of the pandemic.

The Jammu and Kashmir state disaster management committee gave the orders to reopen all schools after reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the region.

"It's a huge relief. I just can't believe schools will opening in Kashmir and our children will back in classes," said a parent.

Due to internet curbs in the region, it also became difficult for children to access online classes. Notably, Kashmir witnessed the world’s longest internet shutdown following the abrogation of Article 370, denouncing its special status.

A complete communication blackout followed with high speed internet connectivity blocked for a total of 555 days. Services were restored in February 2021.

The schools, which opened once in March 2020 after winter vacations, were again closed within weeks as the pandemic raged on. Similarly, schools were also briefly opened in March 2021 but again closed within a few weeks after a massive second wave of Covid-19.