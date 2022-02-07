Schools Reopen In Delhi, 4 Other States Following Dip In Covid-19 Cases

Physical classes resumed for classes 9 to 12 from Monday in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Odisha, and Bihar.

Educational institutes in the national captial and four other states reopened on today after they were shut down following a surge in Covid-19 cases in December 2021.

Classes for Nursery to standard 8 will resume from February 14 in Delhi.

Meanwhile, online classes will also continue parallel to physical classes in the capital, informed Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

The Centre had last week said that districts with a positivity rate lower than 5 percent could reopen educational institutions, but allowed the decision to remain with state governments.

Noting that the pandemic situation had improved and there was a consistent decline in Covid-19 cases, NITI Aayog Member (Health) V K Paul had said, “we have more confidence now to go in the direction of reopening schools”.

Notably, schools in Delhi had reopened for a brief period in December before being shut again in light of the surge in Covid-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant.

Delhi reported 1,410 fresh cases of the virus with the positivity rate declining to 2.4 percent.