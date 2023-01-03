Science Should Make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi at Indian Science Congress

Pointing out issues that will pave the way for the development of science in the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that fulfilling India’s requirements should be the root of all inspiration for the entire scientific community.

“Science in India should make the country atmanirbhar”, the Prime Minister remarked as he noted that 17 to 18 percent of the human population resides in India and such scientific developments should benefit the entire population.

Narendra Modi stated this while addressing the 108th Indian Science Congress (ISC) via video conferencing on Tuesday.

The focal theme of this year's Indian Science Congress was “Science and Technology for Sustainable Development with Women Empowerment” which will witness discussions on issues of sustainable development, women empowerment and the role of science and technology in achieving this.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister highlighted the role of India’s scientific strength in creating the story of development over the next 25 years.

Pointing out that observation is the root of science, and it is by such observation that scientists follow patterns and arrive at required results, Modi mentioned the importance of gathering data and analysing results.