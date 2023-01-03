Science Should Make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi at Indian Science Congress

Pointing out issues that will pave the way for the development of science in the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that fulfilling India’s requirements should be the root of all inspiration for the entire scientific community.
“Science in India should make the country atmanirbhar”, the Prime Minister remarked as he noted that 17 to 18 percent of the human population resides in India and such scientific developments should benefit the entire population.
Narendra Modi stated this while addressing the 108th Indian Science Congress (ISC) via video conferencing on Tuesday.
The focal theme of this year's Indian Science Congress was “Science and Technology for Sustainable Development with Women Empowerment” which will witness discussions on issues of sustainable development, women empowerment and the role of science and technology in achieving this.
Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister highlighted the role of India’s scientific strength in creating the story of development over the next 25 years.
Pointing out that observation is the root of science, and it is by such observation that scientists follow patterns and arrive at required results, Modi mentioned the importance of gathering data and analysing results.
Speaking about the result of India’s tryst with the scientific approach, the Prime Minister said that India is being counted among the top countries of the world as India moved to 40th place in the Global Innovation Index in 2022 from 81st place in 2015. India is among the top three nations in the world in terms of the number of PhDs and startup ecosystems.
Expressing happiness about the theme of the Science Congress this year which combines sustainable development with women empowerment, the Prime Minister emphasised the complementarily between the two areas.
Informing that India has been enshrined the opportunity to preside over G-20, the Prime Minister pointed out that women-led development is one of the high-priority subjects taken up by the chair. He informed that in the last eight years, India has taken up extraordinary tasks ranging from governance to society to economy which is being discussed all over the world today.
Highlighting the women who showcase their strength to the world, be it in a partnership in small industries and businesses or leadership in the start-up world, the Prime Minister gave the example of Mudra Yojna which has been instrumental in empowering women of India. He also pointed out the doubling of women’s participation in the field of extramural research and development.
PM Modi also emphasised the role of the scientific community in developing ways of dealing with emerging diseases and the need for encouraging research in developing new vaccines. He talked about integrated disease surveillance for the timely detection of diseases.