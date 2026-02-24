Scindia Condemns Racial Harassment of Arunachal Women in Delhi

Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Jyotiraditya Scindia, on February 24, strongly condemned the alleged racial harassment of three young women from Arunachal Pradesh in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar.

In a post on X, Scindia expressed deep anguish over the incident, calling it “profoundly shameful and unacceptable” that a minor residential dispute escalated into abuse and intimidation rooted in prejudice.

The Minister said he had personally spoken with Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and taken up the matter with the Commissioner of Delhi Police, urging immediate and stringent action.

Scindia confirmed that an FIR has been registered and that authorities have assured him the accused will be apprehended at the earliest.

“Any injustice against our brothers and sisters from the Northeast will not be tolerated. Their safety and dignity are paramount,” he wrote, reaffirming the Centre’s commitment to ensuring protection and justice for people from the region residing anywhere in the country.

