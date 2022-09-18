National

Security Forces Bust Terrorist Hideout in J&K’s Ramban

According to reports, it led to the recovery of some arms and ammunition.
Security Forces Bust Terrorist Hideout | Representative Image
Security Forces Bust Terrorist Hideout | Representative Image
Pratidin Bureau

A terrorist hideout was busted by security forces on Sunday in a forest area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district.

According to reports, it led to the recovery of some arms and ammunition.

A joint operation was carried out by the police and Army in the Tetharka forest area of Sangaldan in Gool sub-division when the hideout was busted.

They seized an Under-Barrel Grenade Launcher, a Chinese pistol with a magazine and 36 cartridges, a knife, four AK-47 rifle magazines with 198 bullets, 69 nine mm pistol rounds, a binocular, a camera and a wireless from their possession.

Also Read
Sixth Edition of ‘The Smartisans-Festive Edit’ Held in Guwahati
Jammu and Kashmir
Security forces
Terrorist Hideout Busted

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com