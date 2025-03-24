Security Forces on High Alert Amid Rising Infiltration Attempts in J&K;

An anti-terror operation in the Kathua district has been temporarily halted for the night and will resume in the morning, sources said. The gun-battle between security forces and infiltrating terrorists began earlier today in Sanyal village near the International Border in the Hiranagar sector.

During the encounter, a seven-year-old girl was injured in the crossfire. However, doctors have confirmed that she is out of danger and in stable condition.

The operation was initiated after locals alerted the police upon spotting heavily armed terrorists in the area. Quick Reaction Teams of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the police were the first to reach the site, followed by reinforcements from multiple CRPF and army units.

Jammu and Kashmir have been witnessing a series of infiltration attempts by terrorists in recent weeks. On March 17, an encounter in the Kupwara district led to the killing of a Pakistani terrorist. Additionally, terrorists recently killed three civilians in the Kathua district, including a 14-year-old boy.

Security forces remain on high alert, and the operation will continue to neutralize the threat posed by infiltrating terrorists.

