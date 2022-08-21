Security Tightened ahead of Farmers’ Protest in Delhi

The Delhi Police has tightened security at the Delhi-Haryana Tikri border ahead of the farmers' call to protest at the Jantar Mantar on Monday.

The police have put up cemented barricades at the Tikri border.

Earlier, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmers had announced the beginning of its 75-hour sit-in protest at Lakhimpur Kheri of Uttar Pradesh from Thursday to press for their pending demands.

SKM is an umbrella group comprising around 40 farm organisations, primarily demanding the proper implementation of minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

Earlier on July 31, farmers in Punjab had blocked the railway track at Vallah in Amritsar, Bathinda and protested at Shambhu toll plaza in Ambala, Panchkula's Barwala and Kaithal's Cheeka against the Centre for not fulfilling their demands.