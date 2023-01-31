Self-Styled Godman Asaram Bapu Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 2013 Rape Case

Self-styled godman Asaram Bapu has been sentenced to life imprisonment in connection to the 2013 rape case.

Gandhinagar sessions court on Tuesday sentenced self-styled Asaram to life imprisonment under Section 376 and 377 in the sexual assault case.

The prosecution claimed before a court in Gandhinagar said that Asaram Bapu, convicted in a rape case filed by a former woman disciple in 2013, was a "habitual offender" and sought life imprisonment for the self-styled godman in the case along with a heavy fine.

Sessions court judge D K Soni pronounced the ruling after hearing the arguments on the quantum of sentence.

In 2013, a 16-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh's Shahajahanpur had accused Asaram of raping her at his ashram in Manai village near Jodhpur on the night of August 15. He was taken to Jodhpur Central jail the same month from where he filed a number of bail petitions.

The charge-sheet filed against Asaram and four others in the case in November had indicated blackmail in exchange of sexual favours. Asaram was convicted of rape, sodomy, molestation, illegal detention, using force to illegally confine the survivor and criminal intimidation.

D K Soni acquitted six others including Asaram’s wife, Lakshmi; his daughter, Bharti; his Motera ashram office-bearer Dhruvben Balani; employee Jaswantiben Chaudhary; and his followers Nirmala, alias Dhel, and Mira, alias Baglo.