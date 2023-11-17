Senior IPS Officer Alok Sharma Appointed SPG Director

Centre on Friday appointed senior IPS officer Alok Sharma has been appointed as the Director of Special Protection Group (SPG), official reports said.
Alok Sharma is a 1991 batch Uttar Pradesh cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officer.
Sharma’s appointment has been approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Sharma has been given the new charge from the date of assumption of charge of the post and until further orders.
"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri Alok Sharma, IPS (UP:1991), Additional Director General, SPG to the post of Director, Special Protection Group (SPG) from the date of assumption of charge of the post and until further orders," an order issued by the Ministry of Personnel read.
It may be mentioned that the vacancy was necessitated following the demise of SPG chief Arun Kumar Sinha on September 6.
Prior to his assignment as Additional Director General in the SPG in 2021, Sharma was serving as Inspector General (IG) in the SPG since February 28, 2018.
SPG is India's elite force entrusted with the task of providing proximate security to the Prime Minister of India and their immediate family members.