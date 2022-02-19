Senior Journalist Ravish Tiwari Passes Away, Was Battling Cancer

Senior journalist and Indian Express national bureau chief Ravish Tiwari passed away aged 40 on Friday. He was battling cancer since June 2020.

Tiwari was the leader of a team of senior journalists at The Indian Express and his team covered the Union government, state and national elections, Prime Minister’s Office, strategic affairs, diplomacy and infrastructure.

He had reported extensively across the country covering rural affairs, agriculture, and politics. His last assignment was covering the UP elections.

Prime Minister Narenndra Modi condoled the passing away of Tiwari calling him “insightful” and “humble”.

He tweeted, “Destiny has taken away Ravish Tiwari too soon. A bright career in the media world comes to an end. I would enjoy reading his reports and would also periodically interact with him. He was insightful and humble. Condolences to his family and many friends. Om Shanti”.