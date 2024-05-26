Severe Cyclonic Storm "Remal" Advances Towards Bangladesh and West Bengal Coasts

The Cyclonic Storm "Remal" (pronounced as "Re-Mal") is advancing northwards over the North Bay of Bengal. As of 0230 hours IST today, the storm is positioned at latitude 19.4°N and longitude 89.4°E, approximately 300 km south-southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh), 290 km south-southeast of Sagar Islands (West Bengal), 410 km south-southeast of Digha (West Bengal), and 320 km south-southeast of Canning (West Bengal).
With a current movement speed of 6 kmph, "Remal" is expected to intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm within the next six hours. Meteorological predictions indicate that it will continue its northward trajectory, making landfall near the Bangladesh and West Bengal coasts between Sagar Island and Khepupara, close to the southwest of Mongla (Bangladesh) by midnight tonight.
The impending storm is projected to bring wind speeds ranging from 110-120 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 135 kmph. Authorities in both regions are on high alert, preparing for potential impacts such as heavy rainfall, strong winds, and coastal flooding. Residents in vulnerable areas are advised to take necessary precautions and follow updates from local authorities.
West Bengal: Expect light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over coastal districts and eastern Gangetic West Bengal adjacent to Bangladesh on 26th and 27th May. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall (≥ 20 cm) is likely on 26th May. Peak rainfall activity is anticipated from noon of 26th to noon of 27th May.
Eastern Sub-Himalayan West Bengal will see heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on 27th and 28th May.
Odisha: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy rainfall over North Coastal Odisha on 26th May.
Northeastern States: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mizoram, Tripura, and South Manipur on 26th May, and over Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, and Tripura on 27th and 28th May. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is expected over Assam and Meghalaya on 27th and 28th May, Arunachal Pradesh on 28th May, and Mizoram and Tripura on 27th May.
Bay of Bengal:
Gale wind speeds of 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph over central Bay of Bengal until morning of 26th May, decreasing to 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph till morning of 27th May.
Gale wind speeds of 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph over North Bay of Bengal, increasing to 85-95 kmph gusting to 105 kmph from early morning, and 110-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph from noon till midnight of 26th May. Winds will decrease to 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph by morning of 27th May and 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph by evening of 27th May.
Along & off Bangladesh and West Bengal coasts:
Squally wind speeds of 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph, increasing to 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph from morning of 26th May, and 100-120 kmph gusting to 135 kmph from evening of 26th May till early morning of 27th May. Winds will decrease to 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph by afternoon and 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph by night of 27th May.
Squally wind speeds of 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph will commence over Howrah, Hoogly, Kolkata, and East Medinipur districts from evening of 26th May, increasing to 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph during the night of 26th May, except East Medinipur where winds may reach 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph.
Along & off Odisha coasts:
Squally wind speeds of 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph till morning of 27th May.
South Bay of Bengal, Andaman Islands, and Andaman Sea:
Squally wind speeds of 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph over Andaman Islands and North Andaman Sea for the next 12 hours.
Northeastern States:
Squally wind speeds of 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph over Mizoram, Tripura, and South Manipur on 26th and 27th May, and 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph over South Assam and Meghalaya on 27th May.
A storm surge of about 1 meter above astronomical tide is expected to inundate low-lying areas of coastal West Bengal, and 3-4 meters above astronomical tide is likely to inundate low-lying areas of coastal Bangladesh around the time of landfall.
Central and North Bay of Bengal:
Very rough to high sea conditions on 26th May, transitioning to high to very high over North Bay of Bengal till morning of 27th May.
Along & off Bangladesh and West Bengal coasts:
Rough to very rough sea conditions, escalating to high to very high from morning of 26th May till morning of 27th May.
Along & off North Odisha coast:
Rough to very rough sea conditions till morning of 27th May.
Along & off Andaman Islands:
Rough to very rough sea conditions for the next 12 hours.
South & North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hoogly, Kolkata & East Medinipur districts of West Bengal:
Major damage to thatched houses/huts and vulnerable structures.
Flying debris from unattached metal sheets.
Breaking of tree branches, uprooting of trees, and major damage to banana and papaya trees.
Damage to power and communication lines.
Damage to Kutcha roads and minor damage to Pucca roads.
Crop damage, including paddy, horticultural crops, and orchards.
Inundation of low-lying areas and localized flooding.
Reduced visibility due to heavy rainfall.
Disruption of traffic due to waterlogging and squally winds.
Total suspension of fishing operations.
Regulation of surface transport and shipping operations.
Regulation of onshore and offshore operations as per guidelines.
Coastal hutment dwellers to move to safer places.
People in affected areas to remain indoors.
Avoidance of water-logged areas and vulnerable structures.
Fishermen are advised not to venture into South Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea till 26th May, central Bay of Bengal till 26th May, and North Bay of Bengal till 27th May. Fishermen out at sea are advised to return to the coast.
The system is under continuous surveillance, and the next message will be issued at 0530 hours IST today, the 26th May 2024.