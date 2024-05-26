Severe Cyclonic Storm "Remal" Advances Towards Bangladesh and West Bengal Coasts

Northeastern States: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mizoram, Tripura, and South Manipur on 26th May, and over Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, and Tripura on 27th and 28th May. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is expected over Assam and Meghalaya on 27th and 28th May, Arunachal Pradesh on 28th May, and Mizoram and Tripura on 27th May.