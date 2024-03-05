SFS Guwahati Displayed Girl Power At Republic Day 2024 Parade

An all-girl brand from St. Francis De Sales Higher Secondary (SFS) school in Guwahati collaborated with NCC Kohima and was chosen to participate in the prestigious NCC Republic Day Parade 2024 at Delhi's Kartavya Path.
This marked a monumental moment for SFS and the North East region as it was the first-ever all-girl band from the region to grace the grand event.
This accomplishment was a powerful testament to:
Nurturing student talent: The band showcased the dedication and musical prowess of 45 girls who tirelessly prepared to represent their schools and the North East on a national platform.
Promoting inclusivity: This initiative celebrated diversity and broke down gender stereotypes, highlighting the importance of equal opportunities for all students.
Combining academic and extracurricular excellence: SFS fostered excellence in both academics and extracurriculars, allowing students to shine in their areas of passion.
A Band United by Music and Diversity:
The band comprised 20 girls from SFS Guwahati's NCC Band and 25 from NCC Kohima. Their diverse backgrounds came together in a beautiful display of cultural richness and unity, showcasing the true spirit of our institutions.
The all-girl band's achievement garnered widespread recognition, with tweets from notable handles like the Principal Spokesperson Ministry of Defence and India Sentinels applauding their talent and the significance of breaking gender barriers.
As we celebrated this incredible feat, we were committed to supporting and preparing our talented students for the upcoming Republic Day Parade. We had full confidence that they would not only display their musical excellence but also embody the values of discipline, teamwork, and dedication instilled by their journey at SFS Guwahati.