Sheena Bora Murder Case: Indrani Mukherjea Granted Bail

Indrani Mukherjea, who was accused of killing her daughter Sheena Bora has been granted bail by the Supreme Court. Mukherjea was in jail since 2015.

“We are granting bail to Indrani Mukherjea. 6.5 years is too long a time,” the Supreme Court ruled today.

Indrani Mukherjea faces trial in the 2012 murder of Sheena Bora, a sensational case that captivated the nation with twists and turns worthy of a thriller.

"She is entitled to get bail as she has already spent a long time in jail. She is entitled to bail with conditions. We are not expressing any opinion on merits of the case which may affect the trial," the Supreme Court said.

The Supreme Court pointed out that the trial would not be completed anytime soon and statements of 50 per cent of the witnesses had not been recorded yet. The judges also noted that it was a case of circumstantial evidence.